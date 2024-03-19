One Step Closer – “Giant’s Despair”

Wilkes-Barre’s One Step Closer, a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2021, have always made a raw, heartfelt form of melodic hardcore, and they’re at the forefront of a whole wave of bands that’s been reviving that sound. Right now, One Step Closer are on a barnburner triple-headliner tour with their peers in Koyo and Anxious, and they’re getting ready to release their sophomore album All You Embrace. We’ve already posted lead single “Leap Years,” and now they’ve shared another track.

“Leap Years” showed One Step Closer moving away from hardcore ferocity, into a grand and wounded sound that evokes second-wave emo. The new song “Giant’s Despair” pushes them even further in that direction. It’s a twinkly, heartsick rocker with swelling horns — not a sound that we usually hear from bands in this space. The band directed their own video for the clip, and it shows the band members in slice-of-life scenes around Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Watch it below.

All You Embrace is out 5/17 on Run For Cover.