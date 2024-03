Last month, Maggie Rogers announced a new album Don’t Forget Me, which was co-produced by frequent Kacey Musgraves collaborator Ian Fitchuk and mixed by Shawn Everett. She shared its title track as the lead single, and today she’s back with another song from it, “So Sick Of Dreaming.” Hear it below.

Don’t Forget About Me is out 4/12 via Capitol.