Angélica Garcia just played at our SXSW showcase this past weekend, and today the LA experimental pop artist is announcing her new album Gemelo, which translates to Twin. The lead single “Color De Dolor,” translating to “The Color Of Pain,” is out now with a music video directed by Sergi Castellà and shot in California’s Simi Valley.

“Grief is nuanced, and sometimes pain can be intertwined with beauty,” Garcia said in a statement. “Gemelo is a body of work that explores the process of grieving — acknowledging the light and shadow within it. ‘Color De Dolor’ was the first song that was written for Gemelo. It’s also the first song on the record where I face grief for what it is. I wanted ‘Color De Dolor’ to feel very textured and lush, like you’re walking through a jungle. To me, its kaleidoscopic quality shows sadness and beauty.”

Gemelo was produced by Carlos Arévalo and was recorded in Virginia over the course of a month and a half. It’s Garcia’s first album sung almost entirely in Spanish. Watch the “Color De Dolo” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Reflexiones”

02 “Color De Dolor”

03 “Juanita”

04 “Ángel [eterna]”

05 “Mirame”

06 “Y Grito”

07 “El Que”

08 “Intuición”

09 “Gemini”

10 “Paloma”

Gemelo is out 6/7 on Partisan.