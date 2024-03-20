Pallbearer’s back, baby! The Arkansas masters of psychedelic doom released Forgotten Days, their last album, in 2020. They had plans to follow it up more quickly, but their plans to record a new one — first in 2020, then again in 2022 — were shut down for different reasons. Today, however, Pallbearer have announced their forthcoming LP Mind Burns Alive, and they’ve shared the stirring seven-minute lead single “Where The Light Fades.”

Last year, all four members of Pallbearer were living in Little Rock for the first time in nearly a decade. They built their own studio there, and that’s where they recorded Mind Burns Alive. “Where The Light Fades” is classic Pallbearer. It starts out light and airy, with clean vocals and reverb-drenched prog-rock guitars. It builds up into something much heavier, but it takes its time. When they fuzzed-out guitars arrive, they make an impact.

In a press release, singer/guitarist Brett Campbell says, “These songs are a deeper exploration of dynamics and sonic color than anything we have done up to this point. I’m of the belief that true heaviness comes from emotional weight and sometimes sheer bludgeoning isn’t the right approach to getting a feeling across.” Along with the new album, Pallbearer have announced an extensive North American headlining tour, with Rwake, Inter Arma, REZN, and the Keening opening different dates. Below, check out the Dan Almasy-directed “Where the Light Fades” video, the Mind Burns Alive tracklist, and the plans for the tour.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where The Light Fades”

02 “Mind Burns Alive”

03 “Signals”

04 “Endless Place”

05 “Daybreak”

06 “With Disease”

TOUR DATES:

6/06 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

6/07 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs *

6/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco *

6/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

6/11 – Durham, NC @ The Fruit #

6/12 – Asheville, NC @ Euology at Burial Beer Co. #

6/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery #

6/15 – Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 #

6/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

6/18 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

6/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

6/22 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount #

6/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #

6/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium #

6/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

6/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

6/28 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck #

6/29 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall &

7/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

7/15 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens ^

7/16 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room ^

7/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

7/19 – Seattle, WA @ Substation ^

7/23 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room ^

7/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

7/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

7/27 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^

7/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

7/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

7/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar ^

8/01 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

8/02 – Austin, TX @ Parish ^

8/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

* with Rwake & The Keening

# with REZN & The Keening

& with Rwake, REZN, & The Keening

^ with Inter Arma & The Keening

Mind Burns Alive is out 5/17 on Nuclear Blast.