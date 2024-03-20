Next month, Mister Goblin are releasing a new album, Frog Poems, the follow-up to 2022’s Bunny. We’ve already post lead single “Goodnight Sun,” and today they’re back with another one, “The Notary,” a surprisingly moving song about wanting to be something that might have some functional, practical use in the world. “I want to be a notary/ So somebody somewhere will always need me/ I’d stamp my seal on everything/ Hell, I’d do it indiscriminately,” Sam sings on this one. “I want to be a library/ So somebody somewhere could always use me/ Come in and wash your face or read a book/ Drop your kids off to play Magic: The Gathering.” Listen below.

Frog Poems is out 4/26 via Spartan Records.