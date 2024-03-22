Last month, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her massive GUTS tour to celebrate her massive sophomore album. On Tuesday, she announced a deluxe edition of GUTS while performing “get him back!” in Chicago. GUTS (spilled) includes five new tracks, and it’s out today.

“So American” was reportedly recorded after GUTS came out, whereas “Obsessed,” “Girl I’ve Always Been,” “Scared Of My Guitar,” and “Stranger” all appeared on different vinyl copies of the LP as “secret songs.” “Obsessed,” which was co-written by St. Vincent, became a fan-favorite as Rodrigo’s been giving a dramatic performance of the mischievous song on her tour, and now it has its own music video. Below, watch the video and stream GUTS deluxe.