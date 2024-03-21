Watch Metallica Cover Elton John For Congressional Audience At Gershwin Prize Concert

Tonight, Elton John and Bernie Taupin are being celebrated as the recipients of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for songwriting. A tribute concert in Washington, DC is taking place, and Metallica opened the show with “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.”

Along with the metal band, Annie Lennox gave a performance of “Border Song” from John’s 1970 self-titled album and later joined Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile for 1983’s Too Low For Zero hit “I’m Still Standing.” Jacob Lusk covered “Bennie And The Jets” from 1973’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Charlie Puth tackled “Something About The Way You Look Tonight” from 1997’s The Big Picture.

Maren Morris sang as well, and told reporter Judy Kurtz on the red carpet that honoring “a gay legend” like John “is an amazing way to blend politics and music.” She added, “I actually think that they are synonymous with one another because music is just inherently political because you’re telling people’s stories.”

The formal presentation of the award was last night and the concert will air on PBS April 8. Watch clips from the night below.

One of those things you thought you’d never see in Washington — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson head-bopping along to @Metallica at the @librarycongress #GershwinPrize for Elton John and Bernie Taupin. See it April 8 on @PBS. pic.twitter.com/lCJB27SjFx — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) March 21, 2024

Attending the ✨Gershwin Prize for Popular Song✨ honoring @eltonofficial tonight! @AnnieLennox did a fantastic job, & Metallica opened up the entire show! I’m in awe. “The music is free and formidable here tonight.” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/BjqGTF88qw — Anderson Clayton☀️ (@abreezeclayton) March 21, 2024

Metallica doing “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” got the crowd going, but the biggest surprise so far is Jacob Lusk singing “Bennie” like a gospel Sydney Greenstreet pic.twitter.com/IKwWzwMgFt — Pat Padua (@PatPadua) March 21, 2024

Charlie Puth performs as Elton John & Bernie Taupin receive the 2024 Gershwin Prize. #CharliePuth @CharliePuth

The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is the nation’s highest award for influence, impact, and achievement in popular music. pic.twitter.com/MuA2sqF6BG — Charlie Puth Toks (@PuthToks) March 20, 2024