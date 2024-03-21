Watch Metallica Cover Elton John For Congressional Audience At Gershwin Prize Concert
Tonight, Elton John and Bernie Taupin are being celebrated as the recipients of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for songwriting. A tribute concert in Washington, DC is taking place, and Metallica opened the show with “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.”
Along with the metal band, Annie Lennox gave a performance of “Border Song” from John’s 1970 self-titled album and later joined Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile for 1983’s Too Low For Zero hit “I’m Still Standing.” Jacob Lusk covered “Bennie And The Jets” from 1973’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Charlie Puth tackled “Something About The Way You Look Tonight” from 1997’s The Big Picture.
Maren Morris sang as well, and told reporter Judy Kurtz on the red carpet that honoring “a gay legend” like John “is an amazing way to blend politics and music.” She added, “I actually think that they are synonymous with one another because music is just inherently political because you’re telling people’s stories.”
The formal presentation of the award was last night and the concert will air on PBS April 8. Watch clips from the night below.