The great London jazz musician Shabaka Hutchings has already played a key part in hugely consequential groups like Sons Of Kemet and the Comet Is Coming, and he’s now getting ready to release his first solo album. Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace comes out next month, and it features contributions from some of the most celebrated jazz and experimental musicians in the world. We’ve already posted the early track “End Of Innocence,” and not Shabaka has also shared “I’ll Do Whatever You Want,” a new song with an eye-popping list of collaborators.

The big news about “I’ll Do Whatever You Want” is that it features André 3000, a music legend who’s a relative newcomer to this space, on Teotihuacan drone flute. Shabaka himself plays a shakuhachi, a Japanese bamboo flute. The track also has Floating Points on Rhodes Chroma synth and vibraphone, Esperanza Spalding and the Invisible’s Tom Herbert on bass, Dave Okumu on guitar, Marcus Gilmore on drums, Carlos Niño on percussion, and wordless vocals from Laraaji. That is a whole lot of extremely talented people on one song!

“I’ll Do Whatever You Want” doesn’t sound like some grand event. Instead, it sprawls meditatively for eight minutes, with all those musicians softly embellishing a central groove. In a press release, Shabaka says that the track is “about surrender and the intimate space we go to within the grasp of possession.” Check it out below.

Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace is out 4/12 on Impulse.