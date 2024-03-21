Varg2TM – “Lucky” (Feat. Eartheater & Earth)

New Music March 21, 2024 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan

Varg2TM – “Lucky” (Feat. Eartheater & Earth)

New Music March 21, 2024 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan

The Swedish producer Varg2TM has done a lot of work with Drain Gang artist Bladee, and he’s built up a bit of a mysterious reputation himself. Right now, he’s getting ready to release the new album Nordic Flora Series Pt. 6: Outlaw Music, the latest entry in a long-running series. On his new single “Lucky,” he’s joined forces with New York experimentalist Eartheater and drone metal pioneers Earth, which would be an inspired combination even if their names weren’t so similar.

There’s no beat on “Lucky,” which is not a Britney Spears cover. Instead, it’s a haunted, doom-laden meditation, with Eartheater’s vocals floating over Earth’s twangy, forbidding guitar lines. Varg2TM adds atmospheric hums and whirrs. It’s a pretty, evocative piece of music, and you can hear it below.

Nordic Flora Series Pt. 6: Outlaw Music is out 4/4 on YEAR0001, and it’s also got contributions from people like Skrillex, RX Papi, Bladee, and Ecco2K.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ariana Grande’s 98-Year-Old Grandma Breaks Record For Oldest Person To Hit The Hot 100

4 days ago 0

Beyoncé Shares Cowboy Carter Album Cover, Addresses Criticism Of Her Making Country Music

3 days ago 0

Mo Troper Dropped By Label, Management, Publicist Following Abuse Allegations From Ex-Partner

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest