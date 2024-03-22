We’re about to get a new Roc Marciano album. Roc Marci, the Long Island master of intricately constructed punchlines and flickering atmospheric production, made all the beats on Jay Worthy’s 2023 album >Nothing Bigger Than The Program, and he also released the one-off single “Chris Angel” last year. Now, he’s planning to follow his Alchemist-produced 2022 album The Elephant Man’s Bones with the fully-solo LP Marciology. It is coming out in one week.

Marciology has production from the Alchemist and Animoss, but it’s mostly Marci producing himself. It’s also got guest appearances from compadres like Larry June, Flee Lord, and Jay Worthy, but it’s mostly a solo affair there, too. That’s the case on the new single “Gold Crossbow,” which came out today. Over a beat built from loops of softly tumbling drums and contemplative pianos, Roc quietly talks his shit: “I was cross, so I bought a crossbow/ Your boss is a ho and suck balls, also/ Got more style in my small toe than your whole torso/ I oughta burn your whole wardrobe.” Below, check out “Gold Crossbow” and the Marciology tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Marciology”

02 “Goyard God”

03 “Gold Crossbow”

04 “True Love”

05 “BeBe’s Kids”

06 “Bad JuJu” (Feat. Larry June)

07 “Tapeworm”

08 “Killin’ Spree” (Feat. CRIMEAPPLE)

09 “Went Diamond”

10 “Higher Self” (Feat. T.F & Flee Lord)

11 “LeFlair”

12 “On The Run” (Feat. Jay Worthy)

13 “Larry Bird” (Feat. GREA8GAWD & Knowledge the Pirate)

14″ Floxxx”

Marciology is out 3/29 on Pimpire Records/Marci Enterprises.