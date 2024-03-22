The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Couch Slut - "The Donkey (Abridged)"

There’s nasty, and then there’s nasty. “The Donkey (Abridged)” is the second kind. New York noise-rockers Couch Slut go into the guttural-feverish nether zone, coming up with a skull-splitting fuzz-riff so dirty that it would be a health code violation to play it over restaurant speakers. You could recite lyrics from Little Mermaid musical numbers over this, and it would still sound like the most evil shit that anyone ever heard. But Megan Osztrosits does not recite Little Mermaid lyrics. Instead, she tells the hopefully-fictional tale of what happens when she and her friends got fired from the haunted waterpark — a tale that encompasses drugs, gore, and stop-motion animation. It’s just too bad that this version of the song is too abridged for us to learn why it’s called “The Donkey.” I want to know, and yet I don’t want to know. It’s not like this story is going anywhere happy. —Tom