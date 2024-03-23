Under the name Declatel, Salt Lake City’s Kevin Hartley makes electronic rock with a hat tip to Radiohead and Son Lux. “Western Eyes,” from Declatel’s forthcoming debut album Where The Pieces Came From, surges forward with bracing momentum that only seems to increase as the song rolls along. Hartley’s vocals show off that Thom Yorke influence, all quivers and murmurs and falsetto bursts, over the throbbing bass and skittering beat. “Five years down the drain, good god,” he sings at one point. Later he laments about “so much pain,” but I hear a lot of catharsis in “Western Eyes” as it speeds ahead toward the horizon line. Listen below.

Where The Pieces Came From is out 5/18 on Inkwell Box.