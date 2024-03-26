At the very beginning of 2023, John Cale released a new album, MERCY, where the Velvet Underground legend collaborated with the likes of Animal Collective, Weyes Blood, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, and more. It was our Album Of The Week when it came out. Today, Cale is announcing another full-length album, which is called POPtical Illusion and will be released in June.

Unlike MERCY, this one forgoes a star-studded cast in favor of a more insular approach, though the songs were written around the same time. Cale produced POPtical Illusion with Nita Scott at his LA studio. Today, he’s sharing the album’s lead single “How We See The Light,” which comes with a music video directed by Pepi Ginsberg.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “God Made Me Do It (Don’t Ask Me Again)”

02 “Davies And Wales”

03 “Calling You Out”

04 “Edge Of Reason”

05 “I’m Angry”

06 “How We See The Light”

07 “Company Commander”

08 “Setting Fires”

09 “Shark-Shark”

10 “Funkball The Brewster”

11 “All To The Good”

12 “Laughing In My Sleep”

12 “There Will Be No River”

POPtical Illusion is out 6/14 via Domino.