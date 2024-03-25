Hear Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings’ Previously Unreleased “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

Sharon Jones passed away in 2016, but new music continues to emerge from the Dap-Kings bandleader. A posthumous album, Soul Of A Woman, was released in 2017, and a few years back we got to hear a previously unreleased Dusty Springfield cover.

On Friday, Daptone Records is putting out a 7″ featuring two previously unreleased songs from Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, which were recorded around the same time as Soul Of A Woman. Today, you can hear “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” the A-side, which was written by Daptone co-founder Neal Sugarman. Check it out below.

Pre-order the “Don’t Wanna Lose You” b/w “Don’t Give A Friend A Number” 7″ here.