Last month, New York’s Been Stellar announced their debut album Scream From New York, NY and shared “Passing Judgment.” The indie band is back today with “All In One” and a video directed by Gabe Long.

“In many ways this song and its lyrics are at the album’s heart,” the group said in a statement. “I think it’s the culmination of a point we’ve been trying to make for years. The lyrics grapple with processing the mundane daily tasks we all carry out, and how they connect to understanding our lives in a larger sense. So much of life in a condensed city like New York is spent in a very small box- we wanted the video to portray the madness that comes from that experience. The themes of solipsism and existential uncertainty we brought up on our EP feel tied up with this song. The music feels like a creative conclusion for us as well— like the kind of song we’ve been working towards for years. We finished it in the final weeks leading up to recording and couldn’t be more proud of how it came out.”

Watch the “All In One” video below.

Scream From New York, NY is out 6/14 on Dirty Hit.