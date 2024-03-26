Last month, Brooklyn’s DIIV announced their new album Frog In Boiling Water and shared the spectacular lead single “Brown Paper Bag.” They followed that by officially dropping “Soul-net,” which they initially released on a mysterious website in October. Today, the shoegaze savants are back with the gorgeous “Everyone Out.”

In a statement, the band said the song “utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet: acoustic instruments, layered tape loops and synthesizers. The song is emotional and intimate, and could be interpreted as either hopeful or cynical. It may or may not be a character study centering around a quick transition from youthful naivety to bitter disillusionment. This loss of hope may be manifest in a desire to leave society completely or to accelerate its collapse. Or maybe both, or neither.”

Hear “Everyone Out” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

06/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

06/08 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

06/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

06/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/18 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

06/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

06/23 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

06/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

07/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/19 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

07/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

07/21 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

07/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

07/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

07/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

08/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Frog In Boiling Water is out 5/24 via Fantasy.