DIIV – “Everyone Out”
Last month, Brooklyn’s DIIV announced their new album Frog In Boiling Water and shared the spectacular lead single “Brown Paper Bag.” They followed that by officially dropping “Soul-net,” which they initially released on a mysterious website in October. Today, the shoegaze savants are back with the gorgeous “Everyone Out.”
In a statement, the band said the song “utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet: acoustic instruments, layered tape loops and synthesizers. The song is emotional and intimate, and could be interpreted as either hopeful or cynical. It may or may not be a character study centering around a quick transition from youthful naivety to bitter disillusionment. This loss of hope may be manifest in a desire to leave society completely or to accelerate its collapse. Or maybe both, or neither.”
Hear “Everyone Out” below.
TOUR DATES:
Frog In Boiling Water is out 5/24 via Fantasy.