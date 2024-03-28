20 Essential Freak Folk Songs

What’s not on Apples, nor in the interviews with Banhart or Newsom that ran in that month’s issue of Arthur, is the phrase “freak folk.” It did appear in Pitchfork’s review of Apples, but it wasn’t default yet: Vetiver’s 2004 debut was dubbed “freaked-out folk,” and a November 2004 Spin feature on Banhart, Newsom, Iron & Wine, and Kimya Dawson, among others, used every other option – ”neo-folk,” “antifolk,” “avant-folk,” “psych-folk” – but no “freak.” An evocative and alliterative phrase, “freak folk” had been circulating informally for decades – a Spin critic used it to describe Beck’s Mutations in 1998 – but the aftermath of Apples was the moment when a descriptive phrase solidified into a genre. The music that Banhart curated, and a lot of other music that kind of sounded like that music, suddenly got a new name. By the end of the year, Banhart himself was ambivalent about the whole thing: “If you were to ask me how I feel about any of the term freak folk, it’s cool – you have to call it something – but we didn’t name it,” he told the Times in December 2004.

Around that same time, a brief CMJ feature on James Jackson Toth’s group Wooden Wand And The Vanishing Voice was packaged with a bemused wink at the term’s quick oversaturation: “Please enjoy our obligatory ‘freak-folk’ article.” I asked Toth what he thought about his music being corralled like that. “I tend to resent being lumped in with a group of people who might happen to be friends, who might happen to be around the same age, and/or who might happen to have similar albums in their record collection,” Toth said. “I don’t hear a lot of commonalities beyond that. What does Vetiver have to do with Pocahaunted? What does Joanna Newsom have to do with Jackie O Motherfucker? There were as many bands in my cohort influenced by Sun Ra as there were by Comus. The best ones took a little from both!”

Toth still prefers the descriptor “free folk,” which emerged around the same time. Apples was released less than a year after the 2003 Brattleboro Free Folk Festival, which inspired critic David Keenan to revamp Greil Marcus’ coinage of “Old Weird America” (about Harry Smith’s 1952 Anthology Of American Music) as “New Weird America.” Where cult folkies like Perhacs, Vashti Bunyan, Bert Jansch, Michael Hurley, and the Incredible String Band are primary inspirations for freak folk, free folk was spiritually derived from the American Primitive Guitar style pioneered by John Fahey and his Takoma label in the 1960s. At the time, free folk was enjoying a own critic-led resurgence thanks in part to Byron Coley’s November 1994 Spin article “The Persecutions And Resurrections Of Blind Joe Death” and the 1997 CD reissue of Smith’s Anthology. Though the Brattleboro scene was far more experimental than what Banhart had curated, there were many overlaps. Brattlesboro figurehead Matt Valentine (of MV+EE) appears on Golden Apples, as do the open-tuned guitar tapestries of Jack Rose and the superconscious acid folk of Ben Chasny’s Six Organs Of Admittance.

Not that the musicians themselves much cared, but freak folk blew up because the music under its umbrella was far more marketable: Between Banhart and 22-year-old harpist/folk singer Joanna Newsom, the genre born from a compilation had two charismatic and photogenic avatars. The daughter of doctors who moonlighted as musicians (in 2018, Newsom’s second cousin, twice removed was elected governor of California), Newsom earned a scholarship to Mills College, but dropped out because her interest in weird old folk music didn’t fit with what that institution considered worthy of study. Like Banhart’s music, Newsom’s could be preternaturally precious: “I killed my dinner with karate/ Kick ’em in the face, taste the body,” she sings in “The Book Of Right-On,” from her 2004 debut The Milk-Eyed Mender. And like Banhart, who drew and lettered his own album artwork as an intricately detailed, world-building form of outsider art, Newsom asked a designer friend to embroider Mender’s cover, she later said, that “looked sort of like something a third-grader would make as a Mother’s Day gift.” At once, the childlike art and lyrics defined Newsom’s public image while belying her instrumental virtuosity: she was making her instrument do far more than ethereal glissandos. In a later interview with Rolling Stone, she explained her technique: She uses her left hand for the regularly occurring bass notes, which she calls “the earth,” and her right for those ever-unresolving melodies, which she calls “heaven.” “Heaven and earth come together every 12 beats,” she explained.

Though she was lazily pigeonholed by (male) critics as a twee stargazer with a weird voice, Newsom in fact ranks among the best lyricists of her era. Before leaving Mills, she shifted to a creative writing focus, and Mender has moments of insight about the limits of language (“This Side Of The Blue”) and writers’ block (“Inflammatory Writ”) that simply don’t exist elsewhere. Yet even for a harpist exploring semiotics in her lyrics, Newsom’s vocal delivery is her defining musical trait. Like Karen Dalton as a Montessori School art teacher, Newsom bends her timbre to the needs of the music: She creaks like an antique door hinge and croaks like a tiny frog, and when she plays it straight, she sings like a young Björk. All of this – the harp, the voice, the out-of-nowhereness – overwhelmed author Dave Eggers, who took to Spin in 2004 to wonder if Newsom’s voice signaled that she was “crazy,” and hoped against hope that she was “not pretty,” because, I think, he wanted her to be famous on the merits of her work, and not the way all those other women become famous? What a freak.