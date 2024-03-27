Next month, the all-instrumental Philadelphia band Hour will release Ease The Work, their first new album in six years. We’ve already posted early singles “Hallmark” and the title track, and now Hour have dropped the orchestral new track “Mom Calls And You Answer.”

“Mom Calls And You Answer” is loose and pastoral, with guitar, piano, and violin all wandering along at an unhurried pace. Michael Cormier-O’Leary, leader of the nine-member band, also directed the song’s murky, ghostly video. Here’s what he says about the track:

I liked the name “Mom Calls and You Answer” because I wanted the simple act of talking to a loved one to feel like an earth-shattering revelation. Certain things sound miserable until you do them, and then you realize it’s what you needed the whole time. I love talking to my mom on the phone. Why do I forget that? The music video alludes to letting loved ones see your demons. Also, it was a blast to make and full of jokes.

Ease The Work is out 4/12 on Dear Life Records.