The Ophelias – “Soft And Tame”

New Music March 28, 2024 1:30 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, the Ophelias announced their new EP Ribbon and released “Black Ribbon.” Today, the Cincinnati indie group is unleashing the powerful “Soft And Tame.”

Though the track starts off both soft and tame, it builds into something much bigger and louder, sort of akin to Phoebe Bridgers’ beloved “I Know The End” as singer Spencer Peppet’s confident, impassioned narration picks up momentum: “I see you at the summit/ I see you outside/ Wrapped up in a jacket/ The wind in your eyes/ The tears are streaming/ Descending rain/ It doesn’t hurt me/ To see you in pain.” Hear it below.

Ribbon is out 4/12.

