Gastr del Sol Announce New Box Set With Previously Unreleased Recordings

Gastr del Sol, the experimental rock group made up primarily of David Grubbs and Jim O’Rourke, have announced a new compilation of previously unreleased material called We Have Dozens Of Titles, their first release in over 25 years. The 3xLP collection features studio recordings and unreleased live performances from between 1993-1998. Today, they’re sharing a live version of “The Seasons Reversed,” which appeared on 1998’s Camoufleur, from their final concert.

“The collection divides between a wealth of unreleased live material and previously uncollected tracks from singles, EPs, and compilations, most of which are appearing on vinyl for the first time,” Grubbs writes. “Jim handled the mastering beautifully, and it’s been a fantastic experience working with him over the last couple of years on this project. In its early phases we found ourselves slogging through hours of live cassette recordings, only to have an eleventh-hour find in a Montreal archive of a CBC recording from our last concert in 1997. By and large Gastr del Sol’s music was best represented by its studio recordings, but I have to say that we’re jazzed about the selection of live material that made the cut for the album.”

Check out the live “The Seasons Reversed” below.

<a href="https://gastrdelsol.bandcamp.com/album/we-have-dozens-of-titles">We Have Dozens of Titles by Gastr del Sol</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Seasons Reverse (Live)”

02 “Quietly Approaching”

03 “Ursus Arctos Wonderfilis (Live)”

04 “At Night And At Night”

05 “Dead Cats In A Foghorn”

06 “The Japanese Room At La Pagode”

07 “The Bell’s Of St. Mary’s”

08 “Blues Subtitled No Sense Of Wonder (Live)”

09 “20 Songs Less”

10 “Dictionary Of Handwriting (Live)”

11 “The Harp Factory On Lake Street”

12 “Onion Orange (Live)”

We Have Dozens Of Titles is out 5/24 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.