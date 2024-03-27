For more than a decade and a half, Luca Venezia, the Berlin-based producer who records as Curses, has been making dank, stylish goth-pop under the name Curses. The last Curses album was 2022’s Incarnadine, and now Venezia has signed with Italians Do It Better, a label that matches up nicely with his aesthetic.

There’s a new Curses album on the way, and now Luca Venezia has shared a new single called “Elegant Death,” which he co-produced with Johnny Jewel. It’s a spartan club-pop brood, and it’s catchy enough to make you want to do the batwing dance. Here’s what Venezia says about it:

Death has a looming, dark reputation, it’s always there, but embracing the elegance in its romantic ceremony and aesthetic of funerals in Italy is something that has always captured me, especially being raised half Italian between NYC and Sicily. There is a beauty in the legacy of a person’s story that death leaves behind — the power of a new chapter, shedding old skin to discover a new. In the last few years, I’ve had to face the reality that all of us eventually die. I’ve lost many friends, family members have passed, and overcoming the fear of death has allowed me to appreciate the present, the importance of now, creating life memories through music, to be remembered beyond when that time comes to eventually say goodbye.

Listen to “Elegant Death” below.

“Elegant Death” is out now on Italians Do It Better.