The LA-based multi-instrumentalist Patrick Shiroishi has been around for a while, moving mostly in jazz, improv, and experimental circles. He’s collaborated with people like the Armed, Xiu Xiu, claire rousay, and Chelsea Wolfe, and he’s led his own bands and ensembles. Now, he’s getting ready to release a new single on Sub Pop, and the A-side is a collaboration with Emma Ruth Rundle.

On the new track “A Sparrow In A Sparrow’s Nest,” Patrick Shiroishi plays serene saxophones while Emma Ruth Rundle recites her poem “Paloma.” It’s a tingly, evocative piece of music, and it sets a calm but vaguely ominous mood. Check it out below.

“A Sparrow In A Swallow’s Nest” b/w “The Light Is Not Afraid” is out 4/12 on Sub Pop.