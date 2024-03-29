It’s only been two months since New Last Name, the album that inspired us to name the shamelessly poppy, delightfully pretentious Liverpool rock group Courting a Band To Watch. But Sean Murphy-O’Neill and friends are already back today with their first new single since the LP. “Battle” was recorded during the New Last Name sessions, and it naturally exudes a similar vibe, channeling 2000s touchstones like the Strokes and the Killers into a more modern, Auto-Tuned package. Listen below.

The physical edition of New Last Name is out now on Lower Third/PIAS.