Machine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd Remove Beat From Producer Who Said Their Usage Was “The Worst Song I’ve Ever Heard”

Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly — who is now going by MGK, after only going by Machine — are preparing for the release of their joint album Genre:Sadboy tomorrow. Last night, 22-year-old producer Kaixan started drama about the project on X with a tweet saying, “the way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard.”

Redd quote-tweeted Kaixan, writing, “Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck.” MGK chimed in with, “played himself for twitter likes.” Kaixan responded, “thank God ur label paid in advance.”

Later, Kaixan clarified that he didn’t want to be associated with MGK, especially because of comments he made about Kendall Jenner when he was 23 and she was underage. “Please redirect trippie hate to mgk cuz I never said I had an issue with bro I just don’t wanna be tied to no minor lover,” Kaixan wrote.

“Yall think this funny but name another time a producer has stood by their morals,” Kaixan added. “Most of yall to this day would silently work with terrible corrupt people just for an opportunity. I promise you despite what they say you can still make it in this industry as yourself.”

He continued, “Please never stop being true to yourself and true to the music. Yall got this. That’s all imma say hope yall have a good week.”

