Ashley Monroe – “I Like Trains” (Fred Eaglesmith Cover)

New Music March 29, 2024 11:18 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In November, Ashley Monroe released the song “Over Everything.” Today, the Knoxville country singer is back with a cover of Fred Eaglesmith’s “I Like Trains.”

“From the time I heard Fred Eaglesmith’s songs years ago, I was hooked,” Monroe said in a statement. “This has always been one of my favorite songs of his. Something deep inside of me feels haunted when I sing it. I recorded this sitting on the front porch of a cabin in the Smokies, and let all the critters sing it with me.”

Hear her cover below.

TOUR DATES:
04/23 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl – Ashley Monroe & Friends
05/31 – Gardnerville, NV @ Back Country Festival 2024
09/10 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall #
09/11 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon #
09/12 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange #
09/14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle #
09/16 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #
09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall #
09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo #

# – supporting Little Big Town

