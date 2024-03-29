In November, Ashley Monroe released the song “Over Everything.” Today, the Knoxville country singer is back with a cover of Fred Eaglesmith’s “I Like Trains.”

“From the time I heard Fred Eaglesmith’s songs years ago, I was hooked,” Monroe said in a statement. “This has always been one of my favorite songs of his. Something deep inside of me feels haunted when I sing it. I recorded this sitting on the front porch of a cabin in the Smokies, and let all the critters sing it with me.”

Hear her cover below.

TOUR DATES:

04/23 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl – Ashley Monroe & Friends

05/31 – Gardnerville, NV @ Back Country Festival 2024

09/10 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall #

09/11 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon #

09/12 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange #

09/14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle #

09/16 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #

09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall #

09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo #

# – supporting Little Big Town