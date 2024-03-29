The 1975’s Matty Healy Shares New Truman Black Song “Loads Of Crisps”

March 29, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Despite often claiming they’re going to take a break after each album cycle, the 1975 never really seem to stop. Last week they finally wrapped up the touring behind 2022’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and today Matty Healy has already shared a new solo track. Released on SoundCloud under his Truman Black alias, “Loads Of Crisps” is a muted electronic pop song that finds Healy emoting in Auto-Tune over a skittering beat accented with twinkling piano sounds. Despite the effort to brand this as not a 1975 song, it would definitely fit in on a 1975 album. Listen below.

