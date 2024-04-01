Today is April Fool’s Day, which means some musicians will be trying to prank you — Robert Fripp announcing that he started an OnlyFans account, for instance. But the new surprise EP from Woods is no joke. Five More Flowers presents five new tunes from the reliably excellent psych-folkies, who are now two decades into their run as one of the underground’s most underrated treasures. The songs are leftovers from the sessions for last year’s Perennial, but they’re absolutely worth your time; I’m especially vibing with the propulsive closing track “Fall Away For Years.” Stream the full EP below.

<a href="https://woodsfamilyband.bandcamp.com/album/five-more-flowers">Five More Flowers by WOODS</a>

Five More Flowers is out now on Woodsist.