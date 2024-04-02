Last month, Washer announced a two-song single called Come Back As A Bug, their first material since last year’s Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends. The indie rock duo shared “You’re Also A Jerk,” and today the other half, “Come Back As A Bug,” is out.

“‘Come Back As A Bug’ is about externalizing depression as a way to act outside of it,” vocalist and guitarist Mike Quigley said in a statement. “To carry on even if out of spite. It’s not necessarily optimistic, but I think there is a sort of agency in slogging through the rough shit, waiting for the sun to explode and wrap up this whole thing.”

The track leans into country twang, about which Quigley added, “I suppose it’s a little trendy now, but we did write it in like 2018 or 2019.” Hear it below.