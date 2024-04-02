In a few days, Jane Penny of TOPS will release her debut solo EP Surfacing. So far, the Montreal musician has shared “Messages” and “Wear You Out,” and today she’s back with “Beautiful Ordinary.”

“This song is about being afraid to lose someone that you love,” Penny said in a statement. “When I listen to it now it sounds like an anthem for codependency. At that time I thought that the more afraid you are to lose someone, the stronger your love was. I’ve come to see those fears in a different way, but I know they were very real emotions. I love dark 80s music, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys etc., and I thought that 80s vibe suited a song about such angsty juvenile feelings.”

Surfacing is out 4/5 on Luminelle.