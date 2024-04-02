Back in 2020, Converge’s Jacob Bannon unveiled a new metal supergroup called Umbra Vitae, and their debut full-length came out that same year. Today, Umbra Vitae are announcing their sophomore album, Light Of Death, which will be released in June, and they’re sharing its lead single “Belief Is Obsolete.”

“This song came from a demo I recorded at ye olde home studio although, as with all of the songs on this record, we managed to make it sound even more disgusting in the best possible way!” the band’s Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues, ex-Hatebreed) shared. “I like Swedish Death Metal and Thrash, can you tell? Big, mean, hairy end riff to carry you out.”

“Musically, ‘Belief Is Obsolete’ is signature Sean Martin Bay Area Thrash worship,” Bannon added. “The performances from all of us on this one are completely redlined from beginning to end. Lyrically I explore the idea that ‘belief’ in the traditional sense is obsolete in the modern age we live in. It is abused as a shield and weapon socially, politically, and spiritually, ultimately becoming a burden for all.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Leave Of Absence”

02 “Belief Is Obsolete”

03 “Clear Cutter”

04 “Anti-Spirit Machine”

05 “Reality In Retrograde”

06 “Past Tense”

07 “Velvet Black”

08 “Twenty-Twenty Vision”

09 “Algorithm Of Fear”

10 “Empty Vessel”

11 “Cause & Effect”

12 “Deep End”

13 “Nature vs. Nurture”

14 “Fatal Flaw”

15 “Light Of Death”

Light Of Death is out 6/7 via Deathwish Inc.