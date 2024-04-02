In recent years, David Bazan has been working his way through his youth, one geographically situated album at a time. In 2019, the project began with Phoenix, and it continued in 2022 with the surprise release of Havasu. Next up in the sequence is Santa Cruz, set for release in June.

Although the album is called Santa Cruz, its lead single is titled “Modesto.” It’s a narratively rich song that hits hard on every swaying downbeat, built around the refrain, “Modesto isn’t boring like you thought it would be/ Modesto, it’s not bologna like you thought it would be/ Modesto isn’t lonely like you thought it would be.” My favorite part is when somebody hands Bazan a local band’s cassette and blows his mind.

Here’s his take on this track:

Of all the tunes on these records, I can’t think of another tune where I was really expressing my own agency. It was the first time where I really had a choice of what I wanted to do. It became really clear in those 6 months when I lived in Modesto that I didn’t want to work any other job – I wanted to try and make music. This song definitely feels like the launch pad for what became the life that I chose.

Below, watch director Cody Cloud’s “Modesto” video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’ll All Work Out”

02 “Santa Cruz”

03 “Little Help”

04 “Tall Pines”

05 “Don’t Cry Now”

06 “Remembering”

07 “Teacher’s Pet”

08 “Parting”

09 “Modesto”

10 “Spend Time”

11 “Only Yesterday”

TOUR DATES:

06/16 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective +

06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge +

06/19 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater +

06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club +

06/23 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon +

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

06/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi +

06/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club +

06/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall +

06/30 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom +

07/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

07/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

07/03 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

07/06 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room #

07/07 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle #

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

07/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

07/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips #

07/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

07/18 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box %

07/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

07/22 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall %

07/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

07/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

07/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

+ w/ Squirrel Flower (solo)

# w/ Flock of Dimes

% w/ Danielle Durack

Santa Cruz is out 6/7 on Polyvinyl/Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.