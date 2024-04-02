Stream Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Brian Chase & Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz’s Debut EP As Puzzled Panther

Yeah Yeah Yeahs drummer Brian Chase and Gogol Bordello leader Eugene Hütz are part of new group Puzzled Panther, which is led by Victoria Espinoza and also features Kay Bontempo and Alex Ryaboy. They have a couple songs out in the world already, but today they’re releasing their debut EP, also called Puzzled Panther. They’ll celebrate the EP release with a party at Heaven Can Wait in NYC later this month. Check out the EP below.

The Puzzled Panther EP is out now via Casa Gogol Records.