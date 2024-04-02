Sumac – “Yellow Dawn”
Sumac have announced a new album, The Healer, which will be out in June. It’s their first full-length since 2020’s May You Be Held, though they put out a long single for Sub Pop not long after that LP. The trio — which is made up of Aaron Turner, Brian Cook, and Nick Yacyshyn — recorded their new album with Scott Evans. Check out lead single “Yellow Dawn” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “World Of Light”
02 “Yellow Dawn”
03 “New Rites”
04 “The Stone’s Turn”
The Healer is out 6/21 via 2xLP.