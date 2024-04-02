Sumac have announced a new album, The Healer, which will be out in June. It’s their first full-length since 2020’s May You Be Held, though they put out a long single for Sub Pop not long after that LP. The trio — which is made up of Aaron Turner, Brian Cook, and Nick Yacyshyn — recorded their new album with Scott Evans. Check out lead single “Yellow Dawn” below.

<a href="https://sumac.bandcamp.com/album/the-healer">The Healer by SUMAC</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “World Of Light”

02 “Yellow Dawn”

03 “New Rites”

04 “The Stone’s Turn”

The Healer is out 6/21 via 2xLP.