Parquet Courts’ A. Savage has released a new EP called The Loft Sessions. It includes covers of Lavender Country’s “I Can’t Shake The Stranger Out Of You,” Kevin Ayers’ “Oyster And The Flying Fish,” and Johnny Paycheck’s “(It Won’t Be Long) And I’ll Be Hating You.” At the end, he included a new version of his 2017 track “Wild, Wild Horses” dubbed “Wild Horses” — not, as you might expect, a cover. Check out the EP below.

The Loft Sessions EP is out now via Rough Trade.