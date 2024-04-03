Hear A. Savage Cover Lavender Country, Kevin Ayers, & Johnny Paycheck On New The Loft Sessions EP

New Music April 3, 2024 11:07 AM By James Rettig

Hear A. Savage Cover Lavender Country, Kevin Ayers, & Johnny Paycheck On New The Loft Sessions EP

New Music April 3, 2024 11:07 AM By James Rettig

Parquet Courts’ A. Savage has released a new EP called The Loft Sessions. It includes covers of Lavender Country’s “I Can’t Shake The Stranger Out Of You,” Kevin Ayers’ “Oyster And The Flying Fish,” and Johnny Paycheck’s “(It Won’t Be Long) And I’ll Be Hating You.” At the end, he included a new version of his 2017 track “Wild, Wild Horses” dubbed “Wild Horses” — not, as you might expect, a cover. Check out the EP below.

The Loft Sessions EP is out now via Rough Trade.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Shoots Giant Travis Scott Head During “Meltdown” Performance

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Roar”

3 days ago 0

Shakira On Barbie: “My Sons Absolutely Hated It. They Felt That It Was Emasculating”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest