In February, John Rossiter announced the new Young Jesus album The Fool and shared “Brenda & Diane” and “Hollywood Ending.” Today, the Los Angeles indie musician is releasing another pair of songs: “Moonlight” and “Bully (Live In Esmont, VA).”

“When I was 20 I started writing about these characters, David and Eloise,” Rossiter said about “Moonlight.” He continued:

There’s a whole Young Jesus album from about 15 years ago about them. Then they left my life and I forgot about them. Or maybe I tried to forget, to move on from them. They came back on this record – a lot of things wanted to come through that I didn’t expect on this record. Lappin recorded this one, with guitar and voice. We built some sounds around it, but it’s guided by that connection. All these songs started with me sitting down with a friend, showing them the tune on guitar or piano and singing them these stories. I played bass on this one, rare for me, but I’m glad Lappin pushed me to try it

About “Bully (Esmont, VA),” he added:

Dawood, Chris, and I were driving through Virginia to play a show on our friends farm. It was cold and Jay had dug out a few fire pits. The folks living in the house made a stew from roadkill and salad and sides for everyone. They fixed my broken glasses with a hot glue gun. On that tour, I’d sing bully over a cassette of the piano loop playing out of my mom’s old tape player. I got up to sing and it was too cold up on the deck, so I went by the fire and sang with everyone sitting in a circle chatting. Dawood recorded it with his phone and that’s the tune.

Hear the tracks below.

The Fool is out 5/24 via Saddle Creek.