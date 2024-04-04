Adult Jazz – “Marquee”

Adult Jazz – “Marquee”

Last month, our 2014 Band To Watch Adult Jazz announced their new album So Sorry So Slow and released “Suffer One” featuring Owen Pallett. Today, the London quartet is back with “Marquee.”

“I think this is essentially a wedding song — written after a spate of going to lots of weddings, feeling happy, lonely, and after 2014, ostensibly welcomed into that institution,” bandleader Harry Burgess said in a statement. “I was thinking about ceremonies that involve staking out ground, beating the bounds, and hoping for an idea of community broader than a series of sealed family units.”

Watch the “Marquee” video below.

So Sorry So Slow is out 4/26.

