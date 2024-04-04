Hear INXS Frontman Michael Hutchence’s Previously Unreleased “One Way”

Michael Hutchence’s debut solo album came out in 1999, two years after the INXS frontman’s death. The album was co-produced by Hutchence, Gang Of Four’s Andy Gill (who passed away in 2020), and Black Grape’s Danny Saber. Next month, two previously unreleased tracks are being put out on a 10″ thanks to Saber.

“I have been working towards bringing this music to the public for over 20 years,” Saber said in a statement to Brooklyn Vegan. “Some of the songs were featured in the Last Rockstar documentary, but the full mastered versions were not released with the airing of the film as the Last Rockstar was only broadcast in Australia and New Zealand.”

“One of the fundamental reasons for releasing this music is to give the fans the opportunity to hear Michael’s voice on something new and fresh offering a glimpse into what might have been, and, in turn, reawakening millions of people who may have simply forgotten about him,” Saber continued. “I want to share that perspective as I really feel Michael’s story has so much relevance and value on so many levels. And along the way we can hopefully shift the focus to how he lived, and not how he died.”

The 10″ will feature “One Way” and “Save My Life.” Check out “One Way” below, which previously made its way online in a different enough form as a leaked demo known as “Kick It Around.”

The 10″ is out 5/15 via Boss Sonics. Pre-order it here.