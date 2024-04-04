Robbie Williams Says The Current Music Scene Is Boring Except For Matty Healy

Robbie Williams often shares his thoughts over on his Instagram, and a few days ago he got to musing about the state of the current music scene. “How boring is the music scene right now?” he asked. “Im not attacking the music itself. im just lamenting the death of friction, danger, personality…”

“I’ll admit I’ve vanilled myself into a corner trying to chase what’s gone. I get it everyone’s scared,” he continued. “No one knows what you’ll say that will get you cancelled. No one knows what you’ve already said or written that will end you. So many people to offend.”

But there’s one person Williams is excited by: the 1975 frontman Matty Healy. “Matt Healy is the only commercially viable Pop/Rock star that I can see who is willing to be something other than beige,” Williams wrote. “I really like Matt he’s unhinged, super smart, super talented and willing to upset. Upsetting for a cause. The cause being a complicated inner life a rebellious streak and boredom.”

“I’ve gotta get some of that energy back in my musical life. Like I say ‘’so many people to offend’ I hope I have time to fit them all in,” Williams concluded. “It’s time to take the piss again…and im looking forward to it.”