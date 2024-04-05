The experimental jazz and pop artist Alabaster dePlume has a new song out today for Bandcamp Friday, but only for today. “MOTAZ,” dePlume’s new single, arrives with the promise “24hrs only, will be deleted tomorrow.” It’s inspired by the horrors currently transpiring in Gaza, and it arrives with artwork by Marwa Belghazi featuring phrases in Arabic.

Here’s what dePlume said about the song:

On deliverance, and how we emerge anew, from each experience, including loss. “There’s is less of me now, but I am more myself.” How we are delivered from one place in the world to another, and how by doing so we ourselves deliver, in turn, what this world becomes. This piece was named on the day that journalist Motaz Azaiza was evacuated from Gaza. I will never know his grief. But I know of it, when I look within to my feelings in compassion, and I look towards what I wish to deliver in this world, with my life and the way I live.

Belghazi also offered this information on the artwork:

The first one contains the words in Arabic “All that is left to us is…”, I have found myself repeating it for weeks now and struggling to complete it… sometimes I say courage, sometimes I say strength, sometimes I say optimism, sometimes perseverance. But everything falls short to describe what is left to us. and then I looked up the sentence to see if anyone had contributed any better endings to it, only to find that Ghassan Kanafani, potent palestinian writer and activist had written a novel with the title “All that is left to you”. addressing us… not telling us either. The second one is… bare, almost. It was the last thing I arrived at, what was left from everything I tried to make for this piece. The words and the flourishing from the first attempts didn’t seem adequate anymore. The bareness mirroring the bareness of our souls as we go on living with the immense monstrosity of it all. I kept on trying to do better, steadier, making it look more “professional” and realised that what I had to say was not professional was not bound together with a perfect circle or a wealth of art supplies or technique, it’s the attempt to survive this to make it through the darkness and witness what remains

Listen below while you can.