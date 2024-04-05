Into It. Over It. are back today with “A Trip Around The Sun,” an airy and propulsive track that reminds me of Jimmy Eat World’s Clarity. Evan Weiss shared some words on the song:

This is a song about self care and personal balance. Recognizing a very real need to spend quality time with friends doing remote friend things. Letting loose. Bonding. Being a certain kind of yourself. This all so you can go back to your daily life and be the most complete version of yourself. More specifically it’s about my friend’s bachelor party and an adventure in the mountains with my absolute fuckin’ dudes.

Listen below.