Into It. Over It. – “A Trip Around The Sun”

New Music April 5, 2024 2:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Into It. Over It. – “A Trip Around The Sun”

New Music April 5, 2024 2:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Into It. Over It. are back today with “A Trip Around The Sun,” an airy and propulsive track that reminds me of Jimmy Eat World’s Clarity. Evan Weiss shared some words on the song:

This is a song about self care and personal balance. Recognizing a very real need to spend quality time with friends doing remote friend things. Letting loose. Bonding. Being a certain kind of yourself. This all so you can go back to your daily life and be the most complete version of yourself. More specifically it’s about my friend’s bachelor party and an adventure in the mountains with my absolute fuckin’ dudes.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul McCartney Shares Statement On Beyoncé’s “Blackbird” Cover

1 day ago 0

Camila Cabello Says Playboi Carti’s “I Luv It” Scenes Are In A Gas Station Because He Showed Up After The Video Shoot Wrapped

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest