Pharrell Quietly Drops Surprise New Album Black Yacht Rock

In January, Pharrell announced a movie about his life told through animated legos. Last month, he produced Miley Cyrus’ new song “Doctor (Work It Out).” Yesterday, for his 51st birthday, the busy singer and producer dropped a surprise album called Black Yacht Rock, Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access.

The project has ten tracks and is only available on blackyachtrock.com. It’s unclear whether the album title is Black Yacht Rock, Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access or Virginia: Black Yacht Rock, Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access, and it’s also unclear who contributed to the album. Tyler The Creator sung its praises, tweeting, “caged bird free by virginia black yacht rock, great song.” It also received appreciation from Pusha T, who linked the album in his Instagram Story.

caged bird free by virginia black yacht rock, great song — T (@tylerthecreator) April 5, 2024

TRACKLIST:

01 “Richard Mille”

02 “Dandy Lying”

03 “Come On Donna”

04 “Just For Fun”

05 “Caged Bird Free”

06 “Ball”

07 “11:11”

08 “Who Needs Rest?”

09 “Cheryl”

10 “Going Back To VA”