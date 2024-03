Miley Cyrus has shared a new single, “Doctor (Work It Out),” which was produced by Pharrell. It arrives a month after Cyrus won her first Grammys, including a Record Of The Year win for “Flowers,” the lead single from last year’s Endless Summer Vacation.

It’s purportedly a reworked Bangerz era outtake, and Pharrell played it live during a Louis Vuitton fashion week runway show at the beginning of the year.

Check it out below.