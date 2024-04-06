Watch A Performance From London Tide, A New Dickens Adaptation With Original Songs By PJ Harvey

Last year, PJ Harvey released I Inside The Old Year Dying, her first new album since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project. Yesterday, the prolific English musician shared a preview of the original songs she wrote for London Tide, a new Dickens adaptation.

London Tide is directed by Ian Rickson and adapted by Ben Power. It premieres in the Lyttelton Theatre on April 10; read the theatre’s description of the play from their website:

It begins like this. With the dusk and the storm and the Thames… A storm rages and, in the darkest part of the night, a body is pulled from the swirling Thames. Across the city, two young women confront an uncertain future. In Limehouse, Lizzie Hexam struggles to break free of the river and its dark secrets. On the other side of town, Bella Wilfer mourns a lost marriage. The appearance of the mysterious John Rokesmith has the potential to change their lives for ever. Will they sink or swim? This romantic and propulsive thriller is a hymn to the city and the river that runs through it. Directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) and adapted by Ben Power (The Lehman Trilogy), with original songs throughout, the genius of Dickens meets the fierce musical imagination of acclaimed singer-songwriter, PJ Harvey.

Below, watch Jamael Westman perform “Eugene Alone” — which was co-written by Harvey and Power — with Ian Ross on piano and guitars, Alex Lupo on drums, and Sarah Anderson on keyboards.