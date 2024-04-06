Watch Arlo Parks Perform “Devotion” On The Tonight Show

News April 6, 2024 3:24 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Arlo Parks shared her new album My Soft Machine, whose final single was the glimmering earworm “Devotion.” Last night, she performed that track on The Tonight Show.

The London indie artist previously said the song “draws from the bands that made me fall in love with music from Deftones to Yo La Tengo to Smashing Pumpkins to My Bloody Valentine.” Meanwhile, Parks co-wrote Beyoncé’s “Ya Ya” off her new album Cowboy Carter. Watch Parks play “Devotion” below.

