Narrow Head – “Love Sick” (Crown Of Thornz Cover)
Narrow Head have announced a deluxe reissue of Moments Of Clarity. The Houston-based band has tacked on a bunch of remixes to their third full-length album, from musicians like Lil Aaron, atlgrandma, Pictureplane, TRANS FX, and more. They also included a new cover of “Love Sick” by the NYC hardcore band Crown Of Thornz, which you can listen to below.
TOUR DATES:
04/09 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
04/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/12 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/15 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
04/16 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
04/17 Reno, NV @ Cypress
04/19 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
05/02 McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey ~
05/03 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Outside) ~
05/05 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (w/ Interpol)
05/06 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia ~
05/08 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar ~
05/09 Miami, FL @ Gramps ~
05/10 Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly ~
05/11 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~
05/13 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ~
05/14 Raleigh, NC @ Kings ~
05/15 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ~
05/16 Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar ~
05/17 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ~
09/26-29 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/13 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
~ w/ Wishy and Dazy
The Moments Of Clarity deluxe reissue is out 5/3 via Run For Cover.