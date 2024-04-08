Narrow Head have announced a deluxe reissue of Moments Of Clarity. The Houston-based band has tacked on a bunch of remixes to their third full-length album, from musicians like Lil Aaron, atlgrandma, Pictureplane, TRANS FX, and more. They also included a new cover of “Love Sick” by the NYC hardcore band Crown Of Thornz, which you can listen to below.

TOUR DATES:

04/09 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

04/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/12 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/15 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

04/16 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

04/17 Reno, NV @ Cypress

04/19 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05/02 McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey ~

05/03 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Outside) ~

05/05 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (w/ Interpol)

05/06 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia ~

05/08 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar ~

05/09 Miami, FL @ Gramps ~

05/10 Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly ~

05/11 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~

05/13 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ~

05/14 Raleigh, NC @ Kings ~

05/15 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ~

05/16 Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar ~

05/17 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ~

09/26-29 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/13 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

~ w/ Wishy and Dazy

The Moments Of Clarity deluxe reissue is out 5/3 via Run For Cover.