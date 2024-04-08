Things have been busy in Water From Your Eyes world. Nate Amos, one-half of the group, is preparing to release a full-length under his This Is Lorelei project; some members of the live band recently put out a single as Fantasy Of A Broken Heart. And today Water From Your Eyes proper has shared a new cover of Giant Sand’s “Warm Storm,” which appeared on the How Gelb-led group’s 1991 album Ramp.

Their “Warm Storm” cover is part of a new covers project called Sand Worms that’s being put out by Fire Records. This batch of covers also includes one by Lily Konigsberg (“Shiver” off Chore Of Enchantment) and Whitney K (“Happenstance” from Glum).

Check it out below.