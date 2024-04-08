Hear New Screamo Tracks From Massa Nera, Vientre, & More On New Benefit Comp Ning​ú​n Humano Es Ilegal

Screamo bands from across North and South America came together for the new compilation Ning​ú​n Humano Es Ilegal, which translates to No Human Is Illegal. The album opens with a discordant ripper from Massa Nera and also features the rising Colombian act Vientre among many others. All proceeds benefit El Refugio, a non profit that helps immigrants detained at Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. According to the Bandcamp description, “Funds will go towards commissary accounts, books, plane and bus tickets for people being released, and financial assistance to families impacted by detention and deportation.” Listen below, and buy the album at Bandcamp.

