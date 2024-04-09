Philly Metalcore Band This Day Forward Announce First Shows In Over 20 Years

Philly’s This Day Forward are back. The metalcore crew haven’t released a new album since their 2003 Equal Vision debut In Response, and today they’re announcing their first shows in 20 years.

This Day Forward will be performing at Philly’s Underground Arts on August 24, and then New York’s Bowery Ballroom on August 25. About the gigs, the band said in a statement, “It’s been over 20 years since we’ve played music together so these shows are going to be special. We are beyond excited to see old friends, meet new ones, and celebrate these songs together.”

After forming in 1993, the group put out 1999’s Fragments Of An Untold Story Born By Shunning The Opportunity, 2000’s The Transient Effects Of Light on Water, and In Response. Members Colin Frangicetto and Brendan Ekstrom have been busy playing in Circa Survive, and Vadim Taver has been playing in Poison The Well.