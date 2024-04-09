Slowcore Band Idaho Announce First New Album In 13 Years

Idaho have announced their first new album in 13 years, Lapse, which will be released in May. The Los Angeles slowcore band haven’t put out a proper full-length since 2011’s You Were A Dick, and they’ve been mostly inactive since then save for a handful of tour dates.

“Recording Lapse commenced on January 1, 2022, following a lively New Year’s Eve at the Out There bar in 29 Palms,” the band’s Jeff Martin shared in a statement. “Nursing a rare hangover, I welcomed guitarist Robby Fronzo, fresh from LA, into my mother’s desert house amidst much excited barking from my pit bull Thurmon and producer/engineer Bill Sanke’s pit/lab mix Maggie.”

Martin continued:

Over the next few months, this record took shape, inadvertently paying homage to IDAHO’s past, largely influenced by my collaboration with Robby. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Robby reached out to me on Instagram and offered his assistance in completing the demo snippets I was sharing online… Every record since Hearts Of Palm in 2000 has been more of a solo effort so the synergy of collaboration is a cool thing to have back in the fray. The high desert setting lent its voice to this LP… how could it not? The colors, textures and endless sky sunsets. Thank you mother Lynda for letting us desecrate your sanctuary for the good part of ‘22. The large living room afforded us a chance to spread out, get loud and let the sound waves develop the way they should. As fate would have it, Bill had to depart, leaving me with the task of mixing the album alone. I often wonder if a professional could have achieved a better result, but nevertheless, I take pride in finally breaking IDAHO’s dry spell.

Listen to lead single “On Fire” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kamikaze”

02 “On Fire”

03 “West Side”

04 “Heaven On Earth”

05 “Heat Seek”

06 “Somehow”

07 “Snakes”

08 “Across The Sky”

09 “Throw The Game”

10 “29 Palms”

Lapse is out 5/31 via Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here. Later this year, Idaho are releasing a vinyl box set of their first three albums — 1993’s Year After Year, 1994’s This Way Out and 1996’s Three Sheets To The Wind — plus a bonus disc of rarities and unreleased material. More details on that soon.