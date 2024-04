Last month, London’s O. announced their new album WeirdOs and shared the lead single “Green Shirt.” Today, the eclectic duo is back with “176.”

“176” is a “tribute to the 176 night bus and the unpredictable journeys on board,” the band explained. “Always a banger live, we feel like we’ve captured that heavy energy on record with some help from Dan Carey’s distortion machines.”

Hear “176” below.

WeirdOs is out 6/21 via Speedy Wunderground.